PetMed Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,344 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average daily volume of 232 put options.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PETS stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $623.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PetMed Express by 19.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.