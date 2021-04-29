PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Up 4.9%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 6,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 186,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

PTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 451,408 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at $3,927,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in PetroChina by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

