PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.50

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.93 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,983,373 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £25.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.