PFB (PFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFB (TSE:PFB) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.19 million.

Shares of PFB stock opened at C$21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00. PFB has a one year low of C$9.70 and a one year high of C$23.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

PFB has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PFB in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on PFB from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

