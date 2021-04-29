PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

PCG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 618,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,370,585. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

