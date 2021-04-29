Phantasma Energy (KCAL) One Day Volume Tops $9,937.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $9,937.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

