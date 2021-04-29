Phantomx Market Cap Hits $121,915.64 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 53.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 82.2% higher against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $121,915.64 and approximately $7.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.21 or 0.00547174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.02657199 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

