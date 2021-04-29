Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 228,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.10. 39,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.