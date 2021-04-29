PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $995,511.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

