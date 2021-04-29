PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares in the company, valued at $464,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,730,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,152. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

