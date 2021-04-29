PieDAO DOUGH v2 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $1.06 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

