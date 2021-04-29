Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.86 to $1.96 EPS.

PDM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 567,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

