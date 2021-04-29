Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $4.00 million and $58,938.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

