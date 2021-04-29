Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Trading Down 4.9%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 4,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 567,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.