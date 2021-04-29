Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.4% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

