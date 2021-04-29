Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Update

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $678,898. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $80,682,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at $9,441,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 5,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 379,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $7,998,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PING shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

