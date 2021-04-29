Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $43,199.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00535478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.90 or 0.02712834 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,325,474 coins and its circulating supply is 427,065,038 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

