Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PBNK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 25,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Pinnacle Bank has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

