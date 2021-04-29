Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

PNW opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

