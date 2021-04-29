Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

NYSE:PINS opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.