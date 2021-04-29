Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.19 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 154.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

