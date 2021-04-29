Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th.

PBAM stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.