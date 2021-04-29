Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

FFNW has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

