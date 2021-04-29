Piper Sandler Comments on Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

