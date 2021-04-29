Piper Sandler Increases CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $160.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

CONMED stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.36. 10,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,201. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $140.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

