Piper Sandler Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $32.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,521. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 271.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

