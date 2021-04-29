Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

TSE:BHC opened at C$40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$19.88 and a 1-year high of C$43.97.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

