Piper Sandler Upgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Overweight

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,555,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.