Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Down 5.3%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 19,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,788,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

