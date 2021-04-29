Pivotal Research Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Buy”

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.
Shares of SPOT opened at $256.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.82. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.