Pivotal Research Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Buy”

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.

Shares of SPOT opened at $256.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.82. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

