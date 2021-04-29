Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Reaches $2.34 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00197682 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

