Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PTEEF remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.45. Plaintree Systems has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Get Plaintree Systems alerts:

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative return on equity of 110.08% and a negative net margin of 20.07%.

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.