Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Planet Fitness to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect Planet Fitness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

