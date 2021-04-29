Plasma Finance (PPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.