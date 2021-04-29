PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AGS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

