Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0520 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,982.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.