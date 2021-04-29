Playkey Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $108,052.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00068229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00825938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.