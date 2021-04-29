Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.
PLXS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,055,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Plexus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
