Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PLXS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,055,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Plexus by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

