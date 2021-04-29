pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.72 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $54.72 million and $38.12 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,997 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

