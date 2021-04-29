Po.et Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

