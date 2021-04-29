POA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $724,663.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. POA has a total market capitalization of $22.91 million and $724,663.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,082,903 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
