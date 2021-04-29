POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Update

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

POETF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 66,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $278.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

