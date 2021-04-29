Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 1,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,797. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a P/E ratio of -99.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.