Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 43,096 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.