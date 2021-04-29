Polkadex Price Tops $15.56 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $2.83 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $15.56 or 0.00028750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00278889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.71 or 0.01120919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00731584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,189.10 or 1.00117124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

