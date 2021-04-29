Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $1.03

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00067046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00820317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00097332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

