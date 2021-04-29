Poolz Finance Hits One Day Volume of $7.09 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $24.22 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $15.30 or 0.00028655 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.