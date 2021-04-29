POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $727,081.81 and $732.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00055421 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

