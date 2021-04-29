Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $83.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of BPOP traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,309. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. Popular has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Popular by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

