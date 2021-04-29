Populous Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.73 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Populous has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $264.74 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

